Man arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving as four people injured in crash on Eye Roundabout in Peterborough

Emergency services at the scene of the crash

Police said the incident happened at 7.25am this morning, and involved two vehicles.

While a spokesman for the force said it was believed four people had been injured, they were not able to release details on how serious those injuries were at this stage.

The air ambulance, ambulance service and Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are all on the scene.

The police spokesman said; “We were called at 7.24am today (6 August) with reports of a collision at the roundabout linking the Frank Perkins Parkway (A1139) and the Paston Parkway (A15) in Parnwell, Peterborough.

“Officers, paramedics, fire crews and the air ambulance have all attended the scene of the collision, which involved two vehicles.

“It is believed four people have been injured, but further details are unclear at this stage.

“The road is closed while the incident is being dealt with.”

The spokesman added: “A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving.”

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Crews from Stanground and Dogsthorpe were called at 7.09am this morning to a road traffic collision on the Frank Perkins Parkway northbound.

“Firefighters arrived to find a collision involving two cars. Using specialist cutting equipment they released two casualties who were left in the care of ambulance crews.