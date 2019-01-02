Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after crash on Peterborough’s Orton Parkway - police appeal for witnesses

A pedestrian has been left with life-threatening injuries after a collision with a car on the A1139 Orton Parkway in Peterborough on New Year’s Day.

The collision took place at 4.30am at Orton Brimbles.

The road which was closed on New Year's Day

At the time of the incident the pedestrian was walking near to the road. The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their enquiries.

The pedestrian, a man in his 50s, was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge. The occupants of the vehicle involved were not injured.

Police closed the road for several hours yesterday between the Lynch Wood and Ortongate Shopping Centre roundabouts as it investigated the incident.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the pedestrian in the area prior to the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 185 of January 1. Alternatively, you can report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

PREVIOUS

Pedestrian receiving critical care after collision on Peterborough’s Orton Parkway - road to be closed for a while

Peterborough’s Orton Parkway closed by police