Peterborough's Orton Parkway closed by police

Police have closed off part of Orton Parkway in Peterborough. The road is closed between the Lynch Wood roundabout and the Ortongate Shopping Centre roundabout. Motorists should find an alternative route. Police haven't given details at this time for why the road has been closed.