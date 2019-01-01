Pedestrian receiving critical care after collision on Peterborough’s Orton Parkway - road to be closed for a while

A pedestrian is receiving critical care in Addenbrooke’s Hospital after a collision with a car on Peterborough’s Orton Parkway.

The road is currently closed between the Lynch Wood roundabout and the Ortongate Shopping Centre roundabout.

Ambulance news

The emergency services were called to the scene at around 4.30am this morning (New Year’ Day).

A police spokesman said the road is expected to be closed for a while so an investigation can take place.

The pedestrian is said to be a male.

More as we have it.

PREVIOUS

Peterborough’s Orton Parkway closed by police