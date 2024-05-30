Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new passes are free of cost.

Under 25s in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough can now apply for a special ‘Tiger’ bus pass which will give them £1 fares.

The lower fares are aimed at helping young people get around the region more affordably, to places of education and training, jobs, shopping, seeing friends and family, and more and are part of the Combined Authority’s work to revamp public transport in the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All applicants need is a photo and proof of age. The credit card-sized passes, will have a tiger-inspired brand, making them distinctive and easily recognisable. The cards are simply shown to the bus driver when boarding to get the £1 fare.

The new bus passes have been launched by the Peterborough and Cambridgeshire Combined Authority.

All applications are free at https://cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk/onepoundbusfare/.

The £1 fare was announced earlier in the year and the Tiger brand represents the first phase of a package of improvements to the bus network by the Combined Authority, which oversees transport across the region.

That first phase also includes the 30 new or improved bus routes announced earlier this month, with the upgrades informed by suggestions made by residents who took part in the Combined Authority bus survey in December. Further bus improvements linked to the new Tiger brand will be announced in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “I know how important good quality public transport is for so many of our residents. It’s why we’re creating 30 new and improved bus routes across the region. It’s why we’re working to change the way the whole system is managed. And it’s why we’re making bus fares more affordable for residents under the age of 25.

"Alongside those 30 new routes, these £1 fares are huge step forwards for public transport across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough. It shows how serious we are about building a better network. One that we can all rely on. One that puts opportunities within reach, that protects our environment, and that boosts the economy.”