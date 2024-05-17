Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new routes have been funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.

Three new bus routes have been announced in Peterborough.

The new routes have been funded by the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority mayoral precept and have been decided upon after based on feedback from more than 700 residents who responded to a region-wide consultation in December and January.

Subject to procurement, the routes are currently estimated to start service throughout Autumn 2024.

Queensgate bus station.

The new routes are:

22- The Peterborough Outer Loop, serving the main points: Peterborough railway station, the Weston Homes Stadium, Ortongate centre, Bretton Centre, Central Park, the Embankment and the Cavell Centre.

23- Eye and Thorney: linking Thorney, Eye and Parnwell to the city centre every 30 minutes.

5- Improving the service frequency to twice per hour, serving Dogsthorpe, Peterborough railway station and the Weston Homes Stadium.

Detailed maps of each of the 30 new and improved precept-funded routes, which include Fenland and Huntingdonshire as well, can be accessed by visiting https://cambridgeshirepeterborough-ca.gov.uk/better-buses/.

Dr Nik Johnson, Mayor of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough, said: “These new routes will make a real difference to our residents’ lives, helping more people take advantage of good quality public transport for getting to and from their place of work, education or training, and for all the various things we each need and want to do in our personal lives – I’m very grateful to everyone who took part in the consultation and really proud of what this investment will achieve.”“The new bus routes which will benefit every part of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and are just one part of a wider package of improvements to the network by the Combined Authority.

“On May 28th, residents under the age of 25 will be able to apply for a card which enables them to travel for £1 a journey.