Night time closures of Nene Parkway will begin tonight – and take place every night for the next week.

The road will be closed between Junction 15 with the A47 and Junction 33 with the Longthorpe Parkway every night this week between 6pm and 8pm.

The closures start tonight

Millions of pounds of funding has been allocated for the project, with the scheme set to last until the spring.

The planned improvements include:

• Creation of a third lane northbound between Junction 33 (Longthorpe Parkway) and Junction 15 (Thorpe Wood roundabout) of the A1260 Nene Parkway

• Creation of a three-lane circulatory on Junction 15 between the A1260 Nene Parkway approach and the Bretton Way exit

• Replacement of the pedestrian footbridge over the A1260 Nene Parkway (to facilitate the creation of the third northbound lane). The new bridge will be wider, and the ramps will be less steep to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists

Traffic management will begin on June 6 for two nights from 8pm to 6am with a northbound closure of Nene Parkway (from Longthorpe Parkway Junction 33 to A47 Junction 15).

The £8.1 million funding for the works, which started in May, has come from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.