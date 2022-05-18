A multi-million-pound, year long parkway roadworks scheme will start on Monday with the aim of reducing congestion in Peterborough and offering improved walking and cycling routes is set to begin.

As reported by The Peterborough Telegraph last week, the works around Junction 15 of the A1260 Nene Parkway will start on 23 May and are due to last until spring 2023.

During the works, disruption will be kept to a minimum with at least two lanes running as much as possible, although these will be narrower than normal lanes. All full closures will only be in operation when workers from the council’s highways partners Milestone Infrastructure are on site

The works will start on Monday

A 40mph speed limit and narrower lanes will be in place 24 hours a day, even when there is no one working on site. Peterborough City Council said this is for public safety due to the reduced lane width and incomplete safety barriers.

The planned improvements include:

• Creation of a third lane northbound between Junction 33 (Longthorpe Parkway) and Junction 15 (Thorpe Wood roundabout) of the A1260 Nene Parkway

• Creation of a three-lane circulatory on Junction 15 between the A1260 Nene Parkway approach and the Bretton Way exit

• Replacement of the pedestrian footbridge over the A1260 Nene Parkway (to facilitate the creation of the third northbound lane). The new bridge will be wider, and the ramps will be less steep to make it easier for pedestrians and cyclists

Traffic management will begin on June 6 for two nights from 8pm to 6am with a northbound closure of Nene Parkway (from Longthorpe Parkway Junction 33 to A47 Junction 15).

The £8.1 million funding for the works has come from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority.

The following additional improvements will be delivered as a separate package of works after completion of the main Junction 15 project in spring 2023.

These include:

• Creation of new crossings on Thorpe Wood

• Enhanced cycling facilities along Thorpe Wood with the installation of kerb segregated cycle lanes.

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for strategic planning and commercial strategy and investments at Peterborough City Council, said: “The works at Junction 15 will help reduce congestion at one of the worst pinch points in Peterborough, while also improving provision for cycling and walking.

“I understand there will be frustration at times when there are no workers on site and speed restrictions remain in place, but this is for public safety due to the narrower lanes and incomplete safety barrier.

“I would like to thank everyone for their patience and the combined authority for funding this important scheme.”

The Junction 15 scheme will take place while National Highways replaces one of its footbridges nearby on the A47 in Longthorpe.