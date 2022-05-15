A series of closures of the Nene Parkway will start next month – with road works set to last into the spring next year.

Orton Waterville Cllr Julie Howell tweeted about the scheme, which will see works will take place on the Nene Parkway between the junction with the A47 and the junction with the Longthorpe Parkway.

The works will start on Monday, June 6, and are scheduled to last until March 2023.

As part of the works, there are a number of closures planned.

The first set of closures will take place between 8pm and 6am on June 6, June 7 and June 8.

Similar closures will take place on July 11, July 12 and July 13; September 20 and September 21, and February 2, February 3, February 4, February 5, February 6,February 7 and February 8 next year.

Full weekend closures will also take place between January 7-January 8 and January 14 and January 15 next year.

A diversion will be in place taking drivers along the Fletton Parkway, Frank Perkins Parkway, Paston Parkway and Soke Parkway.

During the entire scheme, a 40mph speed limit will also be in place.

Peterborough City Council said they were unable to provide details of the reason for the works today – but said more details would be available in coming days.