More than 4,300 potholes reported on Peterborough roads in space of a year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Thousands of potholes were reported on Peterborough streets last year, it has been revealed.
A total of 4,321 holes were repaired in the city in 2023 – an increase of 1,444 compared to the 2022 total of 2,877.
There is no information on how many potholes have been reported so far this year – but residents are being urged to report any potholes on their streets to ensure they can be repaired as quickly as possible.
While this winter has not been a particularly cold one, there has been a large amount of rain.
Over February and the beginning of March this year, the city council carried out series of ‘patching and resurfacing’ repairs on roads across Peterborough to deal with the increasing numbers of potholes.
The average cost of repairing a pothole is between £50 and £100.
A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “We encourage people to report potholes so that we can repair them and make the highway safe for everyone.
“The best way to report potholes and other issues is at https://report.peterborough.gov.uk/ which is linked to our highways system.
“The majority of potholes are repaired by our Smart reactive crews who also repair signs, street nameplates, bollards, and slabs. When we successfully secure government funding for potholes we use that money to prevent potholes including small areas of patching, larger resurfacing and surface treatments to seal the road surface to prevent potholes.
“Most potholes are caused by water seeping into the road surface which is made worse in cold weather when the water freezes.”