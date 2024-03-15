More than 4,300 potholes reported on Peterborough roads in space of a year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thousands of potholes were reported on Peterborough streets last year, it has been revealed.

A total of 4,321 holes were repaired in the city in 2023 – an increase of 1,444 compared to the 2022 total of 2,877.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is no information on how many potholes have been reported so far this year – but residents are being urged to report any potholes on their streets to ensure they can be repaired as quickly as possible.

Hundreds more potholes have been reported in Peterborough

While this winter has not been a particularly cold one, there has been a large amount of rain.

The average cost of repairing a pothole is between £50 and £100.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Peterborough City Council spokeswoman said: “We encourage people to report potholes so that we can repair them and make the highway safe for everyone.

“The best way to report potholes and other issues is at https://report.peterborough.gov.uk/ which is linked to our highways system.

“The majority of potholes are repaired by our Smart reactive crews who also repair signs, street nameplates, bollards, and slabs. When we successfully secure government funding for potholes we use that money to prevent potholes including small areas of patching, larger resurfacing and surface treatments to seal the road surface to prevent potholes.