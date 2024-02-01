Peterborough City Council will close a series of roads over the next two months as part of a scheme to resurface and patch potholes.
The locations include parkways, city centre streets, and rural roads – and will bring relief to drivers.
The first project starts on February 12, and schemes will run until the middle of March.
Diversions will be in place during the works.
Residents are urged to report any potholes in city streets using the Fix My Street service at https://www.fixmystreet.com/
