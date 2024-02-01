News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough potholes: The 15 city streets to be closed for 'patching and resurfacing' including Oundle Road, Lincoln Road and Bretton Way

Road repairs to take place in February and March
By Stephen Briggs
Published 31st Jan 2024, 16:18 GMT
Updated 31st Jan 2024, 16:23 GMT

Peterborough City Council will close a series of roads over the next two months as part of a scheme to resurface and patch potholes.

The locations include parkways, city centre streets, and rural roads – and will bring relief to drivers.

The first project starts on February 12, and schemes will run until the middle of March.

Diversions will be in place during the works.

Residents are urged to report any potholes in city streets using the Fix My Street service at https://www.fixmystreet.com/

A number of roads will be closed for repairs over the next few weeks

1. Peterborough's potholes

A number of roads will be closed for repairs over the next few weeks Photo: Christian Delbert - stock.adobe.

Photo Sales
Coniston Road will be closed between Gunthorpe Road and Keswick Close between 8pm and 6am from March 4 until March 6

2. Coniston Road

Coniston Road will be closed between Gunthorpe Road and Keswick Close between 8pm and 6am from March 4 until March 6 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Westbound carriageway between junction 3 and 2 will be closed from 8pm until 6am from February 21 until February 23

3. Fletton Parkway

The Westbound carriageway between junction 3 and 2 will be closed from 8pm until 6am from February 21 until February 23 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Far Pasture will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on February 23

4. Far Pasture

Far Pasture will be closed between 9.30am and 3.30pm on February 23 Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughPeterborough City CouncilDiversionsResidents