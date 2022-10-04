Green Party proposes plan to save bus routes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Cllr Nicola Day, Leader of the Green Group on Peterborough City Council – whose ward in the Ortons is being directly affected by the cuts – said: “Buses are vital to creating fairer, greener communities. We have to accept, not everyone drives. In urban areas bus services can help tackle congestion and air pollution - especially where old diesel buses are replaced by electric vehicles. In rural areas, buses can serve as a lifeline, from school and college students, nurses, factory workers to the elderly,and the disabled.”Cllr Naomi Bennett, Leader of the Green and Independent Group on Cambridge City Council said: “Local children in my ward rely on the buses to get safely to and from school. It's not realistic for an 11 year old to cycle over 5 miles along busy main roads . Kids have already lost school time because of lockdown. We call upon all parents to join us in insisting that the CPCA prioritises replacing school journeys”.