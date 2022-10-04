Green Party proposes plan to save bus routes in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire
“In rural areas, buses can serve as a lifeline, from school and college students, nurses, factory workers to the elderly,and the disabled.”
Green Party councillors have called for the bus network in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire to be brought into public ownership.
The call has come after Stagecoach announced a number of services in the city, and around the county were being axed at the end of October due to cost saving measures.
Cllr Nicola Day, Leader of the Green Group on Peterborough City Council – whose ward in the Ortons is being directly affected by the cuts – said: “Buses are vital to creating fairer, greener communities. We have to accept, not everyone drives. In urban areas bus services can help tackle congestion and air pollution - especially where old diesel buses are replaced by electric vehicles. In rural areas, buses can serve as a lifeline, from school and college students, nurses, factory workers to the elderly,and the disabled.”Cllr Naomi Bennett, Leader of the Green and Independent Group on Cambridge City Council said: “Local children in my ward rely on the buses to get safely to and from school. It's not realistic for an 11 year old to cycle over 5 miles along busy main roads . Kids have already lost school time because of lockdown. We call upon all parents to join us in insisting that the CPCA prioritises replacing school journeys”.
Most Popular
After the announcement routes were were being cut, Stagecoach called for a ‘summit’ to discuss how services could be saved in the future.
Managing director of Stagecoach East Darren Roe said: “The harsh reality is that in many rural areas the gap between costs and fare income is accelerating. These routes have been on life support for many years, and we need a radical review of how the transport authority and operators work together to keep these communities alive and connected.”
Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Dr Nik Johnson also revealed his plans to try and save services, and Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has written to Mr Roe, outlining his concerns about the reduction in services, saying some pensioners in rural areas of the city could face a six hour round trip to see their GP.