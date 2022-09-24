Stagecoach call for alternative solutions to save bus routes after Peterborough cuts announced

The managing director of Stagecoach East has said new solutions need to be found to save bus routes in the area.

Mr Roe has said the 18 routes were unsustainable, with journeys in some areas are now losing an average of £12 per passenger. He said some routes were costing as much as £85 per passenger journey – significantly more than taking the same trips by private taxi due to the higher operational costs and regulatory requirements of running a bus service.

Stagecoach have called for the summit after they came under fire for cutting routes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “The harsh reality is that in many rural areas the gap between costs and fare income is accelerating. These routes have been on life support for many years, and we need a radical review of how the transport authority and operators work together to keep these communities alive and connected.”

But Mr Roe said: “We need an urgent rural connectivity summit, bringing together all key stakeholders, to have an open and honest debate about the financial realities and what innovative solutions may be possible.

“It is clear the traditional fixed route bus service is no longer a financially viable solution in these rural areas in parts of Cambridgeshire and Bedfordshire. Not only is it becoming unviable for these areas, but it also threatens the long-term sustainability of the wider bus network and the investment we are making in new electric buses to deliver the region’s net zero ambitions and improve people’s health.