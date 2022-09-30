Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has hit out at bus service cuts in Peterborough – saying it could leave pensioners with a six hour round trip to see their GP.

Stagecoach announced a range of bus service cuts in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire earlier this month, leading to anger from many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It would have been preferable to have convened this summit – and have held this debate – before you announced cuts”

But today Mr Bristow said a reduction in services around Eye and Thorney would leave residents facing major transport issues.

In a letter to Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, Mr Bristow said: “Stagecoach’s announcement of significant changes to Peterborough’s bus services came without warning. I note your subsequent call for “an urgent rural connectivity summit” and

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Bristow has put more pressure on Stagecoach to rethink cuts to services

“an open and honest debate” about the future of rural bus routes. It would have been preferable to have convened this summit – and have held this debate – before you announced cuts and reductions from 30 October 2022.”

"Some alterations on these routes may be necessary, but that cannot sanction such a drastic loss of rural connectivity.”

While he praised an increase in services on some routes in the city, he said; “I am deeply concerned, however, by the proposed reduction in services for Eye and Thorney on routes 36 and 37, which would be effectively halved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"These services do not appear to be covered by the Mayor of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s plan to subsidise bus routes that you are preparing to close.

Paul Bristow's letter to Stagecoach

"Services from Eye to Peterborough would reduce from half-hourly to hourly, while Thorney would get a bus at most every two hours. The new timetables initially showed no services at all on Sundays and Bank Holidays, which remains the case for Thorney. The early bus for those working in Peterborough would be scrapped, with the five current buses arriving in the city before 9am reduced to two. Likewise, many employees may struggle to catch the last bus to return, which departs at 5.10pm for Thorney residents.

"Given the continued closure of the Thorney surgery, it is unacceptable for elderly residents to have to wait up to two hours for a bus, which could potentially make a round trip to see their GP take over six hours.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have left no stone unturned in trying to find a way forward"

A spokesperson from Stagecoach East said: "Since raising our concerns with the Combined Authority and other local authority partners in early summer, we have continued to explore different options to ensure connectivity in these communities.

“However, the reality is that Stagecoach alone cannot deliver solutions to the challenges involved or save the bus routes at risk. It needs a partnership approach involving the Combined Authority, local authorities and transport operators.