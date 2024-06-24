Exclusive: More than 2,500 Peterborough drivers fined - and thousands more warned for driving on Westgate after street pedestrianised
More than 2,500 people have been fined in just four months for driving on a Peterborough city centre street after new rules to make it safer for pedestrians were introduced.
Peterborough City Council installed ANPR cameras in Westgate earlier this year as part of the plans, with most motorists banned from driving down the street for much of the day.
On Westgate, only buses are allowed to enter from the west, while the eastern entry is restricted to buses, taxis and permit holders or for loading and unloading between midnight to 10.30am and 4.30pm to midnight.
Since the restrictions were introduced in February, a total of 2,554 £70 fines have been handed out to drivers on Westgate alone. A further 8,592 warning letters have also been sent to motorists breaching the rules on Westgate.
The busiest month was March, when 1,061 fines and 2,653 warning notices were issued.
The fines are sent out if a driver has already had a warning notice. The fines are reduced to £35 if paid in full within 21 days of it being issued.
The ANPR cameras started operating on February 5, and are currently in a six month warning period, when warning letters can be issued.
Figures for fines and warning letters issued have also been revealed for Long Causeway and for Queens Drive West, where similar restrictions have also been introduced.
The scheme at Queens Drive was introduced to protect the pupils of Queens Drive Primary School, and means that only pedestrians and cyclists are allowed on the street between school pick up and drop off times during school days.
It had previously been enforced by volunteers, but ANPR cameras were installed in February. The Safer School Streets on Queens Drive West is in operation on Monday to Friday between 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 3.45pm during school term time.
In Long Causeway, 11 fines and 109 warning notices have been sent out, while in Queens Drive West, 106 fines and 552 warning notices have been issued.
PCC was granted permission to carry out these enforcement actions last year after applying to the Secretary of State for extra powers under the Traffic Management Act. Ordinarily, they're the remit of police.