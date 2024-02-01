Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough City Council (PCC) will use its new government-granted enforcement powers to penalise driving offences in three parts of the city from next week, the authority has said.

From Monday, 5th February, driving in walking and cycling zones on Long Causeway and Westgate could result in a warning notice or a penalty fixed charge for a second offence, PCC says, as well as driving into Queens Drive West while the Safer School Street initiative is in operation.

This scheme, aimed at protecting the pupils of Queens Drive Primary School, means that only pedestrians and cyclists are allowed on the street between school pick up and drop off times during school days.

Long Causeway

It has previously been enforced by volunteers, but from next week this will be carried out by the council using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras.

Long Causeway and Westgate will be monitored in the same way, with warning signs put in place at all three sites.

PCC was granted permission to carry out these enforcement actions last year after applying to the Secretary of State for extra powers under the Traffic Management Act. Ordinarily, they're the remit of police.

Warning notices for first time offenders will only be issued during the next six months – until July 2024 – after which they'll be issued a fine of £70 (or £35 if paid within the discount period).

PCC leader, Cllr Mohammed Farooq (Peterborough First, Hargate and Hempsted) said that the scheme is a step towards improving the city centre and that it complements the council's plans around achieving net zero carbon emissions.

“This is one element of what we’re trying to do in the city centre, such as increasing enforcement officers and trying to bring in more businesses to support regeneration,” he said.

The Safer School Streets on Queens Drive West is in operation on Monday to Friday between 8.15am to 9.15am and 2.45pm to 3.45pm during school term time.

Westgate is a pedestrian and cycle zone between its junctions with Broadway/Midgate and Park Road.

Only buses are allowed to enter from the west, while the eastern entry is restricted to buses, taxis and permit holders or for loading and unloading between midnight to 10.30am and 4.30pm to midnight.

Long Causeway is a pedestrian and cycle zone, meaning motorbikes and mopeds are not allowed in this area as well as cars and other vehicles.

It’s the entrance to a wider car-free zone which includes Cathedral Square, Church Street, Lower Bridge Street, Cumbergate, Exchange Street, St Johns Square and Queens Street.