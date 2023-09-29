Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A move by Peterborough City Council is set to see motor vehicles banned along a number of streets in the city centre.

Two new pedestrian and cycle zones have been proposed.

The first: Long Causeway, Cathedral Square and Church Street (along with Exchange Street, Cumbergate and Queen Street).

Westgate, one of the pedestrian and cycle zone areas.

The second: Westgate as lies between its junctions with Broadway and Park Road.

Similar restrictions are already in place in some of the targeted areas but the council is pushing ahead with its Moving Traffic Enforcement Project, which enables the council to enforce breaking of the rules by vehicles not allowed into these areas using Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR).

Business in Westgate and Long Causeway raised concerns about the plans in relation to their deliveries, however, the council has confirmed that only how offences will be punished has changed.

The pedestrian areas include exemptions for loading and unloading before 10.30am and after 4.30pm on Westgate and before 10.30am and after 4.30pm weekdays or before 9am and after 5pm weekends along Long Causeway.

Exemptions will also be made along Westgate for both private hire taxis and hackney carriages.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “The restrictions are very similar to what is currently in place, with some rationalisation of loading times for Long Causeway, such that the entrance signs can be simplified to aid greater understanding by motorists.

“The aim is to reduce the amount of unnecessary vehicles in the area and make the environment safer and more attractive for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The council has also applied for new powers from the secretary of state for new powers to enforce moving traffic offences along: Queens Drive West, Apollo Avenue/Peterborough Road, Stanground (bus gate) and Bellona Drive/Whittlesey Road, Stanground (bus gate); alongside the entrance into Long Causeway from Westgate, the entrance into Westgate from Broadway/Midgate and the Church Street/Cowgate Junction.

Work is planned to start later in the autumn.