Delight as traffic calming measures installed on Peterborough street where cars have crashed into home
There has been delight after measures to reduce speeds on a Peterborough road have been installed – after cars crashed into homes on a number of occasions.
Campaigners have been calling for traffic calming measures to be introduced on Atherstone Avenue for several years after a number of high profile incidents in the area.
One resident was left fearing for her life after her home was hit by a car on more than one occasion.
Vigie Hammond’s house in Atherstone Avenue was hit by cars in 2021 and in 2018.
At the time she said: “We need speed bumps put in place on Atherstone Avenue and Buckland Close to slow people down.
“It has been worse in recent years. The road is quite wide, and it is an open corner. People come through so fast. We can’t wait for someone to be injured or killed here.”
Now, after Ravensthorpe councillor Raja Ahmed – and his father, Gul Nawaz, who had been a councillor in Ravensthorpe for many years until May’s elections – have campaigned for action, a new traffic island designed to reduce speeds has been installed.
Cllr Ahmed said he was delighted that the island had been installed – and was working for more measures to be installed elsewhere in his ward. He said: “As the councillor for Ravensthorpe ward, We are proud to report significant progress in our efforts to reduce speeding in our community.
"Through collaborative initiatives with local law enforcement and community engagement, we have implemented several effective measures. We have requested the police to do regular speed checks in my ward.
"We have also used the community leadership fund to ensure speed calming measures would be taking place in the West town area as we have requested Speed humps on Mayors walk which have now been approved.
A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council said: “We have recently installed a traffic island / splitter island at the top of Buckland Close as part of work to help improve road safety in this area.
“The work follows meetings with residents and councillors who had expressed concerns about road safety following incidents in the area. The traffic island will help ensure that vehicles slow down when taking a right turn into Buckland Close.
“We regularly review our highways network to help ensure the safety of motorists and pedestrians, which is our utmost priority. We are also always happy to discuss any road safety concerns that residents may have.”