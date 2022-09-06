A woman whose house was hit by a car twice in the space of three years has said she is still ‘hoping and praying’ there won’t be another crash as no measures have been placed in to slow traffic down.

Vigie Hammond’s house in Atherstone Avenue was hit by cars in August last year, and in 2018.

Vigie following last year's crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thankfully no-one was seriously injured in either incident, although severe damage was caused to the home.

Following last year’s incident, Vigie said she was worried a third incident could happen – but this time there might not be as lucky an escape.

She called for action to be taken to prevent a third crash, asking for measures to be put in place in Atherstone Avenue and the surrounding area in a bid to slow cars.

At the time she said: “We need speed bumps put in place on Atherstone Avenue and Buckland Close to slow people down.

The scene of the 2018 crash

“It has been worse in recent years. The road is quite wide, and it is an open corner. People come through so fast. We can’t wait for someone to be injured or killed here.”

Following the incident, Peterborough City Council said: “The council takes road safety extremely seriously and we are working with the police to understand the causes of these accidents to determine what measures may be needed.”

But a year on from the last accident, nothing has been done to slow cars down in the area – and Vigie said she feared another crash would happen.

Vigie said: “Unfortunately nothing has been done in the past year to make us feel any safer. There are no traffic calming measures in place, nor is there going to be any, according to the council!!!

“There are still speeding cars that make us break into a sweat. We are just awaiting the bang.”

“I guess we just have to hope and pray that we don't have yet another car crash into our home.”