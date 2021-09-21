Call for action after car crashes into home on Peterborough street - again

The Range Rover, driven by a suspected drink driver, crashed into the house on Atherstone Avenue in Peterborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Earlier this month, a car collided with another home on the road - the second time that house had been hit in three years.

House hit by a car at Atherstone Avenue, Netherton EMN-210919-152607009

Now residents are calling for speed calming measures to be put in place on the road - before someone is seriously hurt.

Vigie Hammond, whose home was hit earlier this month said “It is just awful. It is getting beyond a joke now.

“We have put CCTV cameras on our home now, and we can see the speeds that people are travelling at.

A man was arrested after the crash. Pic: Cambs police

“Every time we hear a a car drive past at speed, my heart races.

“We need something to be done quickly. We can’t wait any longer.

“It appears that as no-one has been seriously injured or killed there is no sense of urgency, but it is only a matter of time before someone is hurt.”

Ravensthorpe ward councillor Ed Murphy said he agreed that speed calming measures needed to be put in place on the road.

He said: “I have been in touch with local residents and am supporting one of the victims in asking questions at the next full Council meeting.

“Personally I think there are two areas in the neighbourhood that need some physical measures or speed cameras. One is this location and the other is Thorpe Park Road where a camera is the residents’ preferred option.

“I continue to support the 20s plenty campaign to bring the speed limit down to 20mph in residential areas especially ones where there are schools.

“I would like to see some physical measures to reduce speed in Atherstone Avenue and that does included looking at all the suggestions from residents.

“One of the things I would like to see investigated is modern speed bumps, that have sensors in, so they stay down when you are travelling below the speed limit, but go up when you are exceeding the limit.”

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow also called for measures to be took place.

Writing on social media yesterday he said: “This morning I was on Atherstone Avenue talking to residents and looking at the damage caused by a suspected drink driver in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“Earlier this month a car crashed into another home for the second time in three years - again on Atherstone Avenue.

“This is not a coincidence. Drink and drug drivers are a menace in this part of Peterborough - as are drivers literally racing one another down this long straight road.

“I was told be neighbours the noise was like a bomb going off.

“Enough is enough. I am working with residents and cllr Gul Nawaz to press for measures the city council can put in place to deal with the dreadful situation.

“It’s a miracle no one has yet been seriously injured, or worse. It is time for action.”