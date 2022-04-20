Discounted rail tickets have gone on sale across the UK as part of the Government’s ‘Great British Rail Sale’ this Spring - and passengers from Peterborough could save up to 50 per cent on rail fares.

Tickets went on sale earlier this week - with discounted tickets available on off-peak journeys from April 25 to May 2 - which the Government says will support people affected by the cost of living crisis and boost tourism.

The initiative is being led by the Rail Delivery Group - who are the British rail industry membership body.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said: “The train companies, working together in partnership, are offering up to 50% off selected Advance tickets on over one million journeys from participating retailers.

“Where a participating train company doesn’t offer Advance tickets, Off-Peak tickets may be offered as an alternative.

Which are the Peterborough routes on sale?

Some examples of half-price rail journeys include:

Peterborough to Grantham- £3.00

Peterborough to Norwich - £4.20

Peterborough to Nottingham - £4.20

Peterborough to Leeds - £10

Peterborough to London Bridge (Return) - £17.40

Peterborough to Aberdeen - £23

Peterborough to York - £10

Peterborough to Inverness - £23

Peterborough to London King’s Cross - £7.70

Peterborough to Darlington - £13.70

The government says that the temporary reduction in the cost of rail travel will ‘help ease some of the pressure on family finances at a time when inflation is rising around the world’.

It also says that the rail sale ‘will encourage people to visit different places, connect with friends and loved ones, and get out and about around the country’.

Passenger numbers on trains have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Around 285 million rail passenger journeys were made in Britain in the final three months of 2021 - which is just 62% of the levels seen before coronavirus struck, according to the Office of Rail and Road.