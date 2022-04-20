Specialist card and gifting retailer, Card Factory, has taken on six staff for the opening of its new outlet at Unit J1 at the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road, on Friday (April 22).

Card Factory’s Retail Director, Steve Lilley said: “The new branch creates six new roles at various levels, both full and part time, with the new team being-led by an experienced store manager.”

The new store is just one of many new stores Card Factory, which already has four branches in Peterborough, plans to open across the UK and the Republic of Ireland this year.

The Card Factory is creating six jobs in Peterborough with the opening of a new store at the Brotherhood Retail Park, in Lincoln Road. Photograph by Richard Walker/ImageNorth

Mr Lilley said: “Our team have been working incredibly hard to prepare for this new opening and we’re so excited to open yet another new store, especially given the difficult couple of years retailers have had.

“We created a standout team, and we can’t wait to welcome existing and new customers to our new premises.”

Card Factory’s stores offer a variety of cards, party, gifts, stationery and confectionery items for any occasion, including helium balloons that can be blown up free of charge in store.”