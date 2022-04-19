Parents and guardians have found out this week which primary schools their children will be attending when they start school for the first time in September.

Primary school offer day, which took place on 19 April, is where parents and guardians of children aged three and four are told whether they have succeeded in securing a place for their child at the school of their choice.

This city council's schools admissions team has now confirmed the proportion of children heading to Peterborough primary schools will rise year-on-year.

It comes as 94.5 per cent of city children were offered a place at their first choice school – up from 93.4 per cent in 2021.

Applicants for state primary schools across the should have been notified whether their application was successful by letter or email.

So, as parents find out if their children have gotten into their chosen school, the Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the 'Good' and 'Outstanding' schools rated by Ofsted.

Ofsted grades schools from 'Outstanding', which is awarded to schools which provide the 'highest quality education and care for their children' to 'Good' - through to 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.

Here are all of the 29 best primary schools with 'Good' and 'Outstanding' Ofsted reports in Peterborough, according to the watchdog’s latest available data:

1. The King's (The Cathedral) School - Outstanding The King's (The Cathedral) School in Park Road received an outstanding Ofsted rating after a full inspection on March 20, 2013. The report was published April 25, 2013.

2. Heritage Park Primary School - Outstanding Heritage Park Primary School in Park Farm Way received an outstanding Ofsted rating after a full inspection on March 5, 2012. The report was published on April 19, 2012.

3. Hampton Hargate Primary School - Outstanding Hampton Hargate Primary School in Hargate Way received an outstanding Ofsted rating during a full inspection on May 19, 2015. The report was published on June 12, 2015. Ofsted last made a monitoring visit to the school on November 5, 2020 - and its report was published on November 27, 2020.

4. Bishop Creighton Academy - Good Bishop Creighton Academy in Vineyard Road received a good Ofsted rating after a full inspection on February 6, 2018. The report was published on March 8, 2018.