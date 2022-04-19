Parents and guardians have found out this week which primary schools their children will be attending when they start school for the first time in September.
Primary school offer day, which took place on 19 April, is where parents and guardians of children aged three and four are told whether they have succeeded in securing a place for their child at the school of their choice.
This city council's schools admissions team has now confirmed the proportion of children heading to Peterborough primary schools will rise year-on-year.
It comes as 94.5 per cent of city children were offered a place at their first choice school – up from 93.4 per cent in 2021.
Applicants for state primary schools across the should have been notified whether their application was successful by letter or email.
So, as parents find out if their children have gotten into their chosen school, the Peterborough Telegraph has put together a list of the 'Good' and 'Outstanding' schools rated by Ofsted.
Ofsted grades schools from 'Outstanding', which is awarded to schools which provide the 'highest quality education and care for their children' to 'Good' - through to 'Requires Improvement' and 'Inadequate'.
Here are all of the 29 best primary schools with 'Good' and 'Outstanding' Ofsted reports in Peterborough, according to the watchdog’s latest available data: