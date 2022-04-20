The Toronto based chain, often known as Tim’s or Timmies, has been named as the operator of a drive-thru and diner planned for a site at the former Toys R Us store car park, in Bourges Boulevard.

The proposed unit will provide 279 square metres of floor space and will include a 37 space car park.

If the opening goes ahead, Tim Hortons will be the third North American fast food operator with new plans to set up in Peterborough.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coffee shop Tim Hortons. Photo credit: STR/AFP via Getty Images

US burger chain Wendy’s and America-based Taco Bell have been named as the occupants of two drive-thrus on a new business park that has just secured planning approval at Maskew Avenue.

While Tim Hortons has refused to comment on any move to Peterborough, it has been named in a planning application submitted to Peterborough City Council to put up 18 illuminated signs, including an advertising totem, for a coffee drive-thru and restaurant on the Bourges Boulevard site.

The application outlines plans to use an area of the existing car park for the coffee shop drive-thru and restaurant.

The site is part of the Home Bargains and Food Warehouse car park with a McDonalds drive-thru and other industrial buildings nearby.

The proposed development will be served from the existing junction access on the A15

Bourges Boulevard.

Construction of the Tim Hortons drive-thru would meana loss of 36 spaces from the existing car park with about 202 parking spaces remaining.

A spokesperson for Tim Hortons said: “At this time we are unable to comment about the site in Peterborough.”