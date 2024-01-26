Source of pollution that killed thousands of Peterborough fish near Ferry Meadows unable to be found

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Investigators looking into the death of thousands of fish in the River Nene in Peterborough in December have been unable to find the source of the pollution.

Countless fish were found dead in the river near Goldie Meadows at Ferry Meadows in December, causing an environmental catastrophe, after pollution leaked into the water.

An investigation into the cause of the deaths was launched, in a bid to find where the chemicals came.

Thousands of dead and dying fish near Goldie Meadows at Nene Park.

However, today, the Environment Agency have revealed the investigation has been unable to find a cause.

A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: “Environment Agency officers spent many hours over the past few weeks investigating the source of the pollution in the River Nene at the end of last year, taking samples, and visiting a large number of locations. Unfortunately, we believe that the pollutant that had such a significant impact on the fish, passed through in a short period of time and so we were unable to trace the source.

“To report an environmental incident, please report it to our 24/7 hotline on 0800 807060.”

Dog walkers were urged to keep their pets away from the water where the fish died following the grim discovery on December 12.

It was estimated that more than 100,000 fish – mainly roach, but also including perch, rudd and other species – died, and it is thought it could take years for the river to recover.

Water samples were taken by the Environment Agency, with testing fast tracked in a bid to find what was in the water that caused the devastation.

The agency and Anglian Water confirmed that sewage had not caused the deaths of the fish – but it has not been revealed what chemicals had leaked into the river.

