Thousands of fish killed as water polluted in rivers at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows
Thousands of fish have been killed in rivers at Ferry Meadows after water was polluted.
There is still no information about the cause of the pollution.
Pet owners are being urged to keep their dogs on leads near where the water has been polluted, while investigations take place.
A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust, which run the park, said ‘thousands’ of fish had died as a result.
The spokesperson said: “Please keep dogs out of the water around the Park.“We have been informed that the streams coming from the south are bringing polluted water into the Park.
"The Environment Agency is sending a team over to assess the situation but we can see that the pollution is high by the high number of dead fish in the water.
"We will update as soon as we have more information but please keep yourselves and your dogs safe and out of the water.”
The spokesperson said lakes in the park had not been affected, but the rivers had, especially near Goldie Lane. The park was informed about the pollution by staff at the golf course this morning.
The spokesperson said it would be obvious to visitors which parts of the park were affected, as the water had a different colour. Signs are being placed around the park to make visitors aware, but the park is open as normal.