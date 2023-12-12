News you can trust since 1948
Thousands of fish killed as water polluted in rivers at Peterborough's Ferry Meadows

Dog owners warned following pollution incident in rivers around Ferry Meadows this morning – although the lakes in the park have not been impacted
By Stephen Briggs
Published 12th Dec 2023, 10:33 GMT
Updated 12th Dec 2023, 10:36 GMT
Thousands of fish have been killed in rivers at Ferry Meadows after water was polluted.

There is still no information about the cause of the pollution.

Pet owners are being urged to keep their dogs on leads near where the water has been polluted, while investigations take place.

Thousands of fish have died. Picture: Nene Park TrustThousands of fish have died. Picture: Nene Park Trust
Thousands of fish have died. Picture: Nene Park Trust

A spokesperson for Nene Park Trust, which run the park, said ‘thousands’ of fish had died as a result.

The spokesperson said: “Please keep dogs out of the water around the Park.“We have been informed that the streams coming from the south are bringing polluted water into the Park.

"The Environment Agency is sending a team over to assess the situation but we can see that the pollution is high by the high number of dead fish in the water.

"We will update as soon as we have more information but please keep yourselves and your dogs safe and out of the water.”

The spokesperson said lakes in the park had not been affected, but the rivers had, especially near Goldie Lane. The park was informed about the pollution by staff at the golf course this morning.

The spokesperson said it would be obvious to visitors which parts of the park were affected, as the water had a different colour. Signs are being placed around the park to make visitors aware, but the park is open as normal.

