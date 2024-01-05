News you can trust since 1948
Plans to re-stock River Nene with fish after devastating pollution killed more than100,000 animals

Investigation into cause of pollution – and what exactly leaked into the river – is still ongoing
By Stephen Briggs
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:02 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 15:12 GMT
Plans to restock the River Nene with fish after pollution devastated wildlife last month have been revealed.

More than 100,000 fish, including roach, perch, rudd and other species, died after pollution leaked into the river at Goldie Meadows, near Ferry Meadows, in Peterborough on December 12.

The cause of the pollution – or what chemical leaked into the river – has not yet been discovered, but an investigation is ongoing.

Thousands of fish died in the incidentThousands of fish died in the incident
Thousands of fish died in the incident

Today an Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Environment Agency officers are actively investigating the source of the substance that contaminated the River Nene at Ferry Meadows, Nene park, Peterborough in December, killing large numbers of fish.

“The pollutant caused significant damage as it flowed through the watercourse before reaching the river. However, the impact seems to have reduced as we are now observing normal fish behaviour.”

“We are continuously monitoring the situation on-site, and plans are underway for fish population surveys to determine the need to potentially restock parts of the river.”

Anglian Water officers have been assisting the Environment Agency by checking surface water drains, and the agency has said they have no reason to believe this is a sewage pollution incident.

Following the incident, an appeal for information about any suspicious behaviour around the scene in the days leading up to the discovery of the fish was launched by the Environment Agency. Anyone with information is asked to call 0800 80 70 60.

