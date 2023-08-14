Road closures: almost a dozen for Peterborough drivers over the next fortnight

Two of them are expected to cause severe delays – with motorists facing waits of at least 30 minutes.

Another will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 8pm May 20 to 6am September 3, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, Sutton roundabout to junction 15 - carriageway closures for netting works on behalf National Grid.

• A47, from 8pm July 24 to 6am September 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 Dogsthorpe-Paston Parkway Roundabout - diversion route for LA works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A1, from 8pm July 24 to 6am November 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A47 westbound,, junction 15 to Sutton Roundabout - carriageway closure, lane closure, permanent lay-by closures, speed restrictions and diversion route for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways.

A further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A47, from 7am August 14 to 5pm August 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 to A16 roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A47, from 8pm August 14 to 6am September 8, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 17 entry and exit slip closures for cabling works on behalf of HandMV Engineering.

• A1(M), from 8pm August 16 to 6am August 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1(M) both directions, junction 16 to junction 17 - Lane three closure for communication works.

• A47, from 8pm August 22 to 6am August 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction with Crowland Road roundabout lane closure for LA works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A47, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, A16 roundabout to Eye Green roundabout - 24 hour diversion route on behalf of Milestone/Peterborough Council.

• A47, from 8pm August 23 to 6am August 24, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 eastbound, junction 18 exit slip road lane closure for maintenance works on behalf of Peterborough City Council.

• A47, from 7am August 28 to 5pm September 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A47 both directions, junction 20 to A16 roundabout - diversion route on behalf of Peterborough City Council.