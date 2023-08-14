Benjamin Arthur. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

​On the latest edition of his ‘Hard Truth’ podcast MacAnthony said: “I’m invigorated by it and the the manager and his staff are excited by it.

"It didn’t get spoken about enough after the win at Reading on opening when we fielded one of the youngest League One teams in history. The average was just under 23.

"There will be times when we have stinkers as that will happen with young players. If they didn’t make mistakes they’d be in the Premier League now.

"I watched the Burnley documentary recently and I didn’t realise they drew something like seven of their first 10 games, but the manager stuck to his plans and when it clicked it just went ‘bang’ and they ran away with the Championship.

"That can happen with a new team.

"And don’t be fooled into thinking we have no strength in depth.

"We have the back up. Just because some are very young it doesn’t mean they are not capable.

"We have turned down big bids from big Academies for some of our players. If those clubs want those players now, they must be able to play at League One level.

"We have the likes of centre-back Benji Arthur who has played for England under 18s and left-back Harley Mills will soon follow him into that squad.

"Our young teams played friendlies against strong Nottingham Forest and Leicester City teams in the summer and were late equaliser away from winning both of them.

"Forest fielded Jonjo Shelvey in their team.

"We’ve signed young Donay O’Brien-Brady to play as a number 10 and he’s exciting.

"I’ve fully bought in to our new way of doing things as have the management team and I hope all the fans will as well.