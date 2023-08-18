Posh striker Jonson Clarke-Harris is a League One goal machine. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

All written tongue-in-cheek of course...

1) Posh have won a colossal 29 of 56 Football League matches with the true local rivals. Cobblers have won just 14.

2) Even away from home Posh have been dominant winning 12 and losing just seven of 28 meetings.

Cobblers' record signing Josh Low (left) in action for Posh.

3) Posh have never been relegated in successive Football League seasons. Cobblers were relegated in three of four seasons between 1966 and 1969.

4) Posh have signed six players for £1million or more, all of them in the Darragh MacAnthony era. Cobblers’ record signing is £200k for Josh Low from Oldham in 2003, more than Posh paid for Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron Mclean. Low went on to play badly for Posh.

5) Posh’s record sale is the £6mllion (£10million all in) Brentford paid for Ivan Toney, a player Cobblers let go for £200k. Brentford paid over £1million for centre-back Charlie Goode, a Cobblers record, in 2021 and barely played him.

6) The Posh attendance capacity at the Weston Homes Stadium is just over 13k, or 5k more that Cobblers can fit into Sixfields.

Ian Benjamin scored twice for Posh in a 5-2 FL Trophy win at Northampton.

7) Posh haven’t to Cobblers in a Football League game since April 1, 2006, over 17 years ago

8) Posh haven’t finished below Cobblers in the Football League ladder since the 2007-08 campaign when they were in different divisions, a run of 15 seasons.

9) Cobblers suffered their biggest EFL Trophy defeat at the hands of Posh, a 5-2 scoreline at the old County Ground in 1982-83 season. The goalscorers for Posh were Ian Benjamin (2), Robbie Cooke, Trevor Slack and Phil Chard. Only Cooke didn’t also play for Northampton.