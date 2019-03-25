Thousands of Peterborough residents sign petition calling on Brexit to be overturned

Thousands of people from Peterborough have signed a government e-petition calling on Brexit to be overturned.

The petition, which calls for Article 50 to be revoked, has so far been signed by nearly 5.5 million people.

It states: “The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is ‘the will of the people’. We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People’s Vote may not happen - so vote now.”

The petition has coincided with a large march in central London on Saturday which called for a second referendum.

Peterborough as a city voted by 60.8 per cent to Leave in the 2016 referendum.

On a turnout of 72.4 per cent, 53,216 voted to Leave, as opposed to 34,176 who wanted to Remain.

Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for Peterborough Beki Sellick (centre) at Saturday's march

The latest figures for the petition show 5,408 people living in the Peterborough constituency have signed it, on top of 8,406 people living in the North West Cambridgeshire constituency, which includes parts of Peterborough.

In North East Cambridgeshire, which takes in Fenland, the figure is 4,600, and in Huntingdon it is 9,451.

Neighbouring Cambridge, a strong Remain city, has seen a much bigger response, with 25,389 people having signed it.

Labour MEP for the East of England Alex Mayer, a strong Remainer, said: “There is a growing movement to stop the Brexit mess. More and more people are telling me they feel the last two-and-a-half years have been a national humiliation.

“But there is still time to pause and think again which is why I’m backing this petition. It is time to put this back to the people.”

All Parliament petitions which get more than 100,000 signatures are guaranteed a debate in the House of Commons.

MPs are expected to take part in so-called indicative votes on alternatives to Mrs May’s deal, while the withdrawal agreement is also expected to be voted on again this week after it was previously overwhelmingly rejected two times by MPs.

