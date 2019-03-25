Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya pledges to listen to constituents - and vote against Prime Minister’s Brexit deal

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya has said she will continue to vote against Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal - after constituents contacted her saying they were against the option.

Writing on Facebook, Ms Onasanya said constituents had continued to contact her following her conviction for perverting the course of justice about Brexit.

Parliament is set to have more discussions about the way forward on Brexit this week.

Ms Onasanya posted: “Further to my comment on future voting, today I understand there may be 7 options:

1. PM deal;

2. Revocation;

3. Second ref;

4, Deal + customs union;

5. Deal + customs + single market;

6. FTA, or

7. No deal

“As it stands based on correspondence I have received from constituents, overwhelmingly, people are opposed to 1 and as such I would be voting against this.

“Please continue to email/write to let me know (as you have been) how you would like me to vote on the issues that matter most to you.”

A recall petition which could see independent MP Ms Onasanya lose her seat is currently running in Peterborough.

