Peterborough Conservatives overwhelmingly back UK leaving EU next week

The Peterborough Conservative association has overwhelmingly supported a motion for the UK to leave the EU next week.

The association passed the motion by 58 votes to seven.

Brexiteers in Peterborough celebrate the news the city voted to Leave the EU

The UK was due to leave the EU on Friday (March 29), but the Government has been granted an extension.

The European Council agree to delay Brexit until May 22 if the Prime Minister’s deal - which has twice been rejected - is approved by MPs.

If the deal is not approved, an extension until April 12 will apply.

European Parliament elections begin on May 23.

The approved motion read: “Peterborough Conservative Association supports the commitments the Prime Minister has made to the country to honour the European Union referendum result of 2016, that having triggered Article 50 we will leave the European Union on the 29 March 2019.

“Another referendum, a delay beyond the European elections, taking ‘no deal’ off the table or not leaving at all would betray the 2016 People’s Vote and damage democracy and our party for a generation.”

The meeting also saw former city MP and staunch Brexiteer Stewart Jackson finish his stint as president of the association.

He has been replaced by former city councillor for West ward Matthew Dalton.

Peterborough as a city voted by 60.8 per cent to Leave in the 2016 referendum.

On a turnout of 72.4 per cent, 53,216 voted to Leave, as opposed to 34,176 who wanted to Remain.