Plans have been revealed to turn an old coach house used by a Peterborough amateur dramatics group for decades as a prop storage shed into flats.

The Peterborough Playgoers have used the building at Burghley Mansions, on Broadway, Peterborough since the 1940s - but in June they were given just two months to leave the property.

Peterborough Playgoers barn next to Burghley Mansions containing 70 years of props and memorabilia. Bill Marriott inside.

Now a planning application has been submitted to turn the coach house and a row of garages into flats.

If permission is granted, the buildings themselves will be retained, and converted into four, one bedroom apartments.

The application, which describes the coach house as ‘disused’ says: “The proposed conversion of the coach house ensures that it will be maintained into the future and not allowed to fall into disrepair.” The application adds: “The proposed landscaping will improve the overall appearance of the site and therefore its positive contribution to the conservation area, whilst also ensuring privacy and quality living spaces for future residents.”

After being given two months to move out, the Peterborough Playgoers have now started the process of clearing the old coaching shed out.

Burghley Mansions where tenants have been served with eviction notices

They launched an appeal to find a new storage site for the props – and have now found a location.

Jennie Dighton, secretary and treasurer of the group said: “We have managed to rent come garages from Cross Keys Homes at a reduced rate. It might only be short term, but it gives us a base to start from.

"We started clearing the shed last week, and have started deciding what we can keep, and what we will have to get rid of. It is a mammoth task to get completed before August 7.”

Residents can make comments on the planning proposal by visiting the council’s planning portal at https://www.peterborough.gov.uk/council/planning-and-development and searching for 22/00865/FUL