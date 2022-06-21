Peterborough MP Paul Bristow met with residents last week

Elderly residents living in flats near Peterborough city centre who are facing eviction from their homes have been given an extra two months to find new accommodation.

The residents who rent flats at the Burghley Mansions complex on Broadway in the city were handed a letter earlier this month giving them two months to find a new place to live.

Many of the people living there – who are elderly, and have lived there for many years – were left devastated by the news.

Now they have been given a boost after being told they have an extra two months to find their new home – however, residents still remain upset about having to leave.

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow, who met with the residents last week, said: “I went to see some of the tenants of Burghley Mansions after the Peterborough Telegraph story last week.

"I listened to their concerns – especially about the time that they have to find new homes.

"After a meeting with staff from the company that own the flats, they have promised more time and support and help to the tenants. They will actively support them with moving and in finding new homes.”to their credit they were ready and willing to help and I do appreciate this.

"I shall also be asking Peterborough City Council to go and see the residents to discuss what type of housing support is possible.

"Obviously some are still upset about having to move. But at least now they have a little more time and help.”

The residents in the flats told the Peterborough Telegraph that they were shocked to receive their notice to leave the flats, saying the letter had come ‘out of the blue.’

They received the letter on June 7 – and were given until August 10 to leave their homes.

They were given no explanation on why they were being told to move out of their homes, and spoke of their concern about where they would move to – describing the atmosphere in the building as being ‘like a family.’

The cause was also backed by Central Ward councillor Mohammed Jamil, who said: “The new Landlords may not have broken the law, but morally this is not the right way to do things”

A Peterborough City Council spokesperson, said support was being offered to the residents ahead of their move.

The spokesperson said: "The Council has not been made aware that the landlord has taken this action. The government have been considering changes to legislation to bring to an end no-fault evictions and cases like this just show why things need to change.

"The council will be making contact with these residents to advise them on the support that we can provide, including helping them to find another home within the city."