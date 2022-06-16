MP calls for compensation for elderly residents who have been given two months to leave home of more than 15 years

Burghley Mansions where tenants have been served with eviction notices

Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for elderly residents who are set to be evicted from their home to be given ‘some sort of compensation package.’

Residents who rent the 12 flats in Burghley Mansions in Broadway near the city centre were told last week they had two months to leave their homes – despite many having lived there for more than 15 years.

Speaking to the Peterborough Telegraph, one resident said they were angry and upset after being told to leave – saying they thought the flat would be their last ever home.

Alec and Frances Bigley who have been served an eviction notice at Burghley Mansions

They have not been given an explanation for why they have been evicted – other than receiving a letter which said the landlords’ (Burghley Mansions Ltd) circumstances have changed, and they ‘have no alternative but to serve them with a Section 21 of Housing Act 1988 two months notice.’

Mr Bristow said the decision to move the residents on was ‘shocking’. He said: “I was shocked to hear the news and I am going to see the residents of Burghley Mansions later this week.

"It just seems so unfair on the residents who now have to find somewhere else to live at such short notice.

"The very least the landlord should do is explain why, give longer notice and discuss some sort of compensation package.

"I shall be writing to the company after meeting with residents, asking questions and requesting an urgent meeting.”

Central Ward councillor Mohammed Jamil said the residents did not deserve to be treated in this way – and said the council housing team would be assisting them.

Cllr Jamil said: “I have written to our Chief Executive to see what we can do as a council. The new Landlords may not have broken the law, but morally this is not the right way to do things. There is a whole legal process to follow but we would have expected the landlord to consult with residents prior to issuing notices. The residents do not deserve to be treated like this.”