Peterborough Telegraph readers have their say on what new city MPs priorities should be after election wins

Both Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire constituencies changed from Conservative to Labour

The two Parliamentary constituencies in our city – Peterborough and North West Cambridgeshire – changed from blue to red last week at a dramatic General Election.

Both of the Labour candidates won their seats after dramatic recounts, with less than 120 votes deciding both constituencies. The Conservative candidates – Paul Bristow in Peterborough and Shailesh Vara in North West Cambridgeshire – had been defending the seats going into the election.

Andrew Pakes and Sam Carling both won their seats last week

The election result means the city council, the two MPs and the Mayor of the Combined Authority all represent Labour – in 2021, all were Conservative – and even last year, the council and the MPs were all Tory.

The pair of new MPs are now settling into their new roles, with Mr Pakes posting on X (Twitter) on Sunday he was starting ‘Day One in Westminster’ – but Peterborough residents have had their say on what should be on top of their ‘To Do’ lists.

Calls for focus on City centre, a new stadium and education

The Peterborough Telegraph asked readers what they wanted their MPs to do first.

Derek Lopez said the city centre should be at the top of their priorities. He said: “Stop the destruction of Peterborough City Centre. Time to rejuvenate and install an optimistic approach to what is a Beautiful City and support Peterborough Positive for a better city centre for its citizens.”

Steve Rodriguez also said the city centre was at the top of his list. He said: “Reduce the rent charges for city centre shops to encourage more shops to open and stay open. Improve police patrol in the city centre to stop antisocial behaviour and crime. Encourage coffee shops and cafes to stay open after 5.30pm so you don't have to go to a pub all the time.”

Sheryl Whiley Fox added: “Asking the people of Peterborough what we want the money spent on might be a good start, encourage some big name stores back to the city..we used to have big names, C&A, Debenhams, BHS, John Lewis....the city centre is dead as far as shopping people only come to go to Primark.”

Tarek Ghesh called for a focus on education. He said: “Put some more attention to the school system because some schools need more attention in terms for the quality of curriculum and teachers.”

Haydn Robson had a list of local issues that he thought needed looking at. They said: “Get the potholes sorted, get the swimming pool sorted, more buses, better cycle ways and fill empty shops by offering lower rent the longer they're left empty.”

And the topic of a new city stadium was also raised by Kevin Scott, who said: “Back Peterborough’s new ground.”