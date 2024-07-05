Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Labour MP Andrew Pakes says ‘it is the privilege of my life’ to win Peterborough seat

The new Peterborough MP, Labour’s Andrew Pakes has spoken of a bringing a new style of politics to Peterborough – and of his optimism for the city's future after a narrow win in the General Election.

Mr Pakes defeated Conservative Paul Bristow by just 118 votes after a dramatic recount overnight, which meant the result was not declared until 5.15am – much later than the predicted 2am.

In his victory speech, he pledged to work for people across the city, and his hope that a Labour government could make a difference to Peterborough.

The moment Andrew Pakes was announced as the new Peterborough MP

He said: “It is the privilege of my life to be given the opportunity to serve in the place I now call home.

“I love Peterborough, and I love not just the people, the architecture, the building, the leisure. I love the potential, I love the opportunity, I love the talent and ability we have as a city to do the things we want to do to make life better for all of our residents, in all communities and all parts of this city.

Tributes to election staff

"So I really just want to say this. Thank you. I think this count has gone on nearly as long as the election campaign, and I'm worried that when we leave this room we'll start the next election campaign, so I'd really like to thank the returning officer, all of the tellers and everyone who has been counting tonight who have been patient with us and I thank you kindly for your support.

"Our council staff, the police and others who have not just done an amazing job tonight but an amazing job through this whole campaign , keeping us safe and advised on how we do this properly and in the right way.

"I want to say thank you to the people of Peterborough for giving me this opportunity.

‘People want to turn the page’

"It is clear from the results tonight that people want to turn the page on 14 years of Tory chaos.

"People are fed up that nothing works in this country, people are fed up with long NHS waiting lists, people are fed up with nothing happening our city centre, people are fed up that Peterborough gets left behind too often and for too long

Tomorrow morning, with a Labour government, a Labour MP and a Labour council, we can begin to change that.

"It is also clear from the results tonight that people in Peterborough want a different style of politics and a different kind of politics.

"I thank all the other candidates, their aides and party workers.

"This city needs to heal and come together, this city needs to listen to each other, this city needs to be better in how it conducts its politics and how it conducts its public life, and I give you this commitment to serve the city faithfully, and to serve all of our communities and to hear the message all of us, particularly the main parties, have been given today.