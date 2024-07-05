Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Labour MP for North West Cambridgeshire has hailed the General Election result as a ‘political earthquake.’

Sam Carling has promised to start work immediately on delivering the change his constituents in North West Cambridgeshire voted for.

Mr Carling (22) described the night- in which his party won over 410 seats- as a political earthquake and promised to begin delivering for residents right away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He defeated incumbent of 19 years- Shailesh Vara- by just 39 votes to claim the seat for Labour for the first time ever and in the process become the youngest MP in the new parliament.

Sam Carling delivers his winning speech at Kingsgate Conference Centre.

In his victory speech, Carling paid tribute to Vara as well as laying out his plans to repay the faith shown in him by voters.

"Tonight is nothing short of a political earthquake”

He said: “What we’ve seen here tonight is nothing short of a political earthquake.

"Never before has North West Cambridgeshire returned a Labour MP but in this election, residents from across our area have heard Labour’s message of change and agreed with it; including many people who haven’t gone to vote before.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Labour has won this election and therefore I’m hugely looking forward to getting to work on restoring Britain’s public services and reclaiming our country’s future.

“There is a lot to be optimistic about tonight and I will do everything I can to deliver the change our country has voted for

“Keir Starmer's transformation of the Labour party has been remarkable. He has put country before party and has transformed Labour from a party focused on itself to one back in the service of the British public.

"We are ready to change Britain”

“We have campaigned as a changed Labour party and we’re ready to change Britain. We will get to work immediately with out first steps for change.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d also like to pay tribute to all of the other candidates for running fair and clean campaigns. There has been no personal nastiness of any sort, which is exactly the way politics should be done.

“I would like to thank Shailesh in particular as well for all of his service to this constituency over the past 19 years.

“I’d like to thank my activists and volunteers for all of their work and of course, I want to thank every single resident that came out to vote for me.