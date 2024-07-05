General Election 2024: Two recounts, two new MPs - all the pictures from a dramatic night at the Peterborough counts

There were two constituencies, two recounts – and at the end of the night, two new MPs in our city.

Sam Carling and Andrew Pakes made a special night for Labour, winning the North West Cambridgeshire and Peterborough constituencies respectively.

Both won the seats by the narrowest of margins, with the recounts meaning many left the count after 5.30am.

Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was on hand to get the very best pictures – from the opening of the polling stations, the arrival of the first ballot boxes at the counting centre to the announcement of the winners – with all the dramatic twists and turns along the way.

General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. Andrew Pakes and Paul Bristow shake hands as the result is announced

General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. A recount was needed in Peterborough

General Election count at Kingsgate Conference Centre. There were long queues at Hampton to vote this evening