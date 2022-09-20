The Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough has hit out at Stagecoach after it was announced a number of bus routes across the county are to be cut.

In total 18 routes in Cambridgeshire – including three in Peterborough are being cut at the end of October.

"The timing of this news couldn’t come at a worse time”

Three bus routes are set to be cut in the city after they were labelled as 'unsustainable' by Stagecoach

Following the announcement, Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Dr Nik Johnson, said: “. The timing of this news couldn’t come at a worse time. It is of utmost importance to the Combined Authority that our rural bus networks are protected. They are vital for so many of our residents across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, in addressing isolation, enabling inclusion and supporting access to key services. We are appalled that Stagecoach are pressing ahead with such severe changes to the network whilst continuing to accept the funding from the government that is designed to protect it.”

The Peterborough routes being cut are the number 23 and 24 – which links Peterborough to Lynch Wood, and the number 29, which links Hampton and the City Hospital.

Mayor Johnson said he had lobbied Government successfully to secure an extension to the Bus Recovery Grant earlier this month. Despite requesting this extra money for six months Stagecoach has decided to make service cuts, a decision he described as ‘unacceptable;.

“I have asked officers to prepare to take these threatened routes back out to the market"

Mayor Johnson added: “With this in mind, I have asked officers to prepare to take these threatened routes back out to the market. I have also asked that we urgently review and refresh the business case for franchising the bus system in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.”

Stagecoach said eight routes were either being created or increased – including a service from Parnwell to Peterborough Hospital new morning service to support ‘early shift’ workers, and the service from Peterborough to Hampton being increased to every 20 minutes.

“Some routes costing £80 per passenger”

Darren Roe, Stagecoach East Managing Director, said: “Overall, services are operating at around 75 per cent of pre-pandemic passenger levels, with concessionary travel for older people dropping to as low as 55 per cent.

"Inflation, rising fuel and energy bills are also all having an impact on our costs. In such tough economic conditions, just like local authorities, bus companies are having to make very difficult decisions.

“The 18 affected routes have been losing £12 per passenger per journey on average. Some of them, where numbers have dropped as low as around only 50 customers per week, are costing up to £80 per passenger. We cannot continue to operate services which we know are no longer financially viable. That would not be right for taxpayers or our passengers.

“The more people who switch to buses, the stronger our networks will be. It can generate vital investment for more electric vehicles, helps keep fares low and ultimately will help us to expand the bus network to meet new demand."

The other routes in Cambridgeshire being cut are: 11/X11, 12, 18, 25, 39, 915, V1, V2, V3, V4, V5, 22, 30, 35, 66;