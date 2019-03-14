Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya fails to vote as Parliament calls for Brexit delay

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya failed to vote in the House of Commons this evening (Thursday, March 14) as the House of Commons called for a delay to Brexit.

Not for the first time during the Brexit process the independent MP for Peterborough, whose political future is under grave threat, failed to take part in proceedings.

Fiona Onasanya arriving at her house in Peterborough after leaving prison. Photo: Terry Harris

Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara voted against delaying Article 50 but was in a minority.

However, the former minister - who voted Remain but quit the Government due to his opposition to Theresa May’s deal - did help defeat amendments calling for a second referendum and for MPs to take over the process of delivering Brexit.

Ms Onasanya was convicted in December at the Old Bailey for perverting the course of justice and sentenced in February to three months in prison, of which she served four weeks.

A Recall Petition to remove her as MP opens on Tuesday. The petition was automatically launched after Ms Onasanya failed to overturn her conviction for lying about who was driving her car when it was caught speeding in Thorney in July 2017.

Shailesh Vara

If 10 per cent of her constituents (just under 7,000 people) sign the petition within a six week period then she will lose her seat and a by-election will be triggered.

The MP was expelled by the Labour the day after her conviction and is currently sitting as an independent. She has twice voted against the Government’s Brexit deal but has missed several other important Brexit votes without giving a reason.

Any extension to Article 50 will need the support of the 27 other EU states. Otherwise the UK is still on course to leave the EU on March 29.

A third ‘meaningful vote’ on the Prime Minister’s deal is set to be held next week.

The Government has also revealed it will allow the Commons to hold indicative votes on different Brexit options after the EU Council summit which begins next Thursday.

The amendments - and how our MPs voted

Remainers

Extend Article 50 in order to have a second referendum.

Result: Rejected by 334 votes to 85

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Abstain

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - Against

Benn/Cooper

Allow MPs to take control of parliamentary business and hold a series of indicative votes on different Brexit options.

Result: Rejected by 314 votes to 312

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Abstain

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - For

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - Against

Labour

Reject the PM’s deal and no deal and ask for an extension to Brexit talks to “provide parliamentary time for this House to find a majority for a different approach”.

Result: Rejected by 318 votes to 302

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Abstain

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - Against

Government motion

The UK will request a “one-off extension” to Article 50 until June 30, 2019 in order to allow more time for ratification of a deal and the passing of any legislation.

Result: Approved by 413 votes to 202

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Abstain

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - For

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - Against

