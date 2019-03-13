Peterborough’s MPs disagree on ruling out Brexit no deal in dramatic evening at House of Commons

Have your say

Peterborough’s MPs have voted differently on whether to rule out a Brexit no deal.

MP for Peterborough Fiona Onasanya voted to rule out no deal, in contrast to MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara who has repeatedly argued that no deal should remain on the table.

Shailesh Vara and Fiona Onasanya

Independent Ms Onasanya, who is facing a Recall Petition which could see her removed as MP, also voted against the Malthouse Compromise, while Mr Vara abstained.

Tonight’s votes (Wednesday, March 13) come the day after MPs - including both from Peterborough - rejected the Government’s Brexit deal convincingly for a second time.

A night of high drama in the House of Commons began with MPs backing a motion ruling out no deal under any circumstances.

This development led to the Government amending its own motion which called for no deal to be removed as the default option if MPs do not back a withdrawal agreement to stating that the Government would not leave the EU without a deal.

Conservative MPs, who were due to be given a free vote on the Government motion, were then whipped to vote against it.

However, the three line whip was defied by a number of ministers, including four in the Cabinet, who abstained.

MPs will now vote tomorrow on whether to ask the EU for an extension to Article 50 to delay the UK’s exit.

However, all remaining EU 27 member states would have to accept an extension for it to be approved. If not, then the UK would still be scheduled to leave on March 29 without a deal.

Amendments - and how our MPs voted

Ruling out no deal at any time

The Spelman-Dromey amendment rejected a no-deal Brexit at any time and under any circumstances.

Approved by 312 votes to 308

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - For

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Abstain

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Abstain

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - Against

The Malthouse Compromise

The Malthouse Compromise called for a delay to Brexit from March 29 to May 22. It also said the Government should offer an agreement with the EU and its member states, so the UK would continue to pay into budgets and observe legal obligations up until 2021, until a permanent arrangement is confirmed.

Rejected by 374 votes to 164

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - Against

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Abstained

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Abstained

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - Against

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - Against

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - For

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - For

Main government motion

The motion stated that the Government would not leave the EU without a deal

Approved by 321 votes to 278

Fiona Onasanya (Peterborough) - For

Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire) - Against

Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire) - Against

Nick Boles (Grantham & Stamford) - For

Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon) - For

John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings) - Against

Tom Pursglove (East Northamptonshire) - Against

