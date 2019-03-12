BREXIT VOTE: Peterborough parliamentary candidates on what should happen next

The Government’s Brexit deal was voted down for a second time this evening (Tuesday, March 12).

Peterborough’s MPs Fiona Onasanya and Shailesh Vara were among 391 MPs who voted against the deal, as opposed to 242 who voted for it.

With Brexit Day of March 29 fast approaching, MPs will now vote tomorrow on whether to rule out leaving the EU without a deal. If this is successful MPs will then vote on Thursday on whether to ask for an extension of Article 50.

The Peterborough Telegraph has invited parliamentary candidates for the Peterborough constituency to have their say on what should happen next. These are the responses we have received so far.

Beki Sellick - Lib Dem parliamentary candidate for Peterborough

“The Conservatives have again proven they cannot agree amongst themselves about Brexit. Every time Parliament says no to Theresa May’s deal, the ‘People’s Vote’ gets closer.

“Brexit isn’t the easy deal we were sold: people in Peterborough are already worried about jobs and local businesses are in limbo waiting to find out what happens.

“Residents came up to our regular Brexitometer outside the Town Hall last weekend and told us they were so sorry they voted Leave - and they were delighted to hear the ‘People’s Vote’ the Lib Dems have been working for can give us a chance to vote on the real facts.

“As EU citizens, banks and car makers take their money and jobs away, and we also lose the taxes they’ve been paying, so we have less money for the NHS and public services.

“Theresa May is wrong, her deal was not the only deal - its becoming clearer that the deal we already have as full members of the EU is by far the best deal. May admits she’s lost and Wednesday’s vote against no deal is an obvious step. But Corbyn is still peddling his failed ideas. We need to get behind the Lib Dem approach of a ‘People’s Vote’ with the option to remain in the EU.”

Patrick O’Flynn - SDP parliamentary candidate for Peterborough

“Theresa May and the Tories must deliver Brexit on March 29, as they have promised voters in Peterborough and elsewhere that they would do on countless occasions.

“Her deal was rightly rejected as a fake Brexit. But the legal position is that we will leave on WTO (World Trade Organization) terms at the end of March unless the Government scraps the Brexit laws it has already passed.

“To do that would constitute the most shocking betrayal of the electorate in modern political history. No deal is better than a bad deal and this was most certainly a bad deal.”

Joseph Wells - Green Party parliamentary candidate for Peterborough

“The Prime Minister returned without a meaningful change to her deal, which does not present any sense that the benefits of remaining in the EU will be preserved, as was promised by ministers. It is time to ask the people to decide the outcome.”

Lisa Forbes - Labour parliamentary candidate for Peterborough

“I am glad this disastrous deal was voted down in Parliament tonight. Theresa May and the Tory Party have spent more time arguing amongst themselves than they have negotiating a good deal for the British People.

“This remains a deeply flawed deal that will not protect jobs, rights or living standards of the people of Peterborough. We need a Brexit deal that puts the working people of Peterborough first.”

