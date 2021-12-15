Peterborough MP calls for meeting to discuss future of athletics track

There is concern about the future of the athletics track in Peterborough

The athletics track, just off Bishop’s Road and on the Embankment, did not feature in any of the four options put forward in the public consultation looking at the future of the Embankment.

When approached for comment by the Peterborough Telegraph, Barton and Willmore, who ran the consultation, explained that the options had been created under the assumption that the track could move to free up space for further developments.

Users of the track in the city have spoken of their shock that the faciity could be lost.

Now Peterborough MP Paul Bristow has called for a meeting to try and ensure the city continues to have athletics facilities going forward.

In a letter to council chief executive Gillian Beasley, he said: “I welcome the consultation on the Embankment Masterplan that has been undertaken and the four options that have been published for the community to have their say on.

“I have received correspondence from residents who are concerned about the future of the athletics facilities on the Embankment.

“For more than fifty years this site has been at the heart of Peterborough athletics - and is the only track in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire that meets national standards. Whether for the professional competitors or recreational athletes, and from the under 11s to the over 70s, these facilities mean so much to our city.

“There is no doubt in my mind that the council will continue to support the Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club, and recognises and appreciates its value.