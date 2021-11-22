Feedback invited on future of Peterborough Embankment as masterplan unveils four options

We’re Talking Peterborough Embankment, has recently carried out a month-long consultation with residents over how they would like the future of the site to look.

The consultation received an overwhelming response with over 1400 people sending in a response so far. It has also received more than 20,000 responses to individual questions and comments about desirable uses of the Embankment and Middleholme, which lies next to the River Nene.

The survey was put together to address the lack of a clear plan for the Embankment, which left plans for the development of the area not joined up. Currently, several uses for the space have been put forward, the most high-profile being Peterborough United expressing their desire to build a multi-use arena on the site, the campus of the new ARU Peterborough is also set to take up space on the Embankment and it is believed that the Middleholme area will be given over to residential developments.

The masterplan (long-term planning document) has been put together to give communities a view and to guide the future development of the site up to 2030.

Four options for the Embankment have now been put forward and residents have been asked to submit their comments on these. Two options have the multi-use arena in and two do not, there are also plans for a cultural hub, various playgrounds, a marina, a new promenade and a bike pump track across the four options.

The options can be viewed below and feedback should be sent to [email protected] The feedback period closes in December before the preferred masterplan is identified in January.