Peterborough athletics track faces uncertain future after exclusion from Embankment masterplan

Action at Peterborough Athletics Track.

Last week, the independent process, led by consultants Barton Willmore, put forward four possible options for the future of the Embankment after a consultation with thousands of residents in the city.

None of the options included the athletics track, which is home to Peterborough and Nene Valley Athletics Club, currently on the site, just off Bishop’s Road. It could not be seen in any of the 3D modelled images either.

The club has previously spoken out against plans by Anglia Ruskin University and Peterborough United to develop on the Embankment, given the impact it would have on the conditions of the track and the fact the loss of car parking space could leave the club unable to host large meetings.

Barton and Willmore have now confirmed that the track does not feature on the designs as they were drawn up with the assumption that the track could be relocated to free up more land on the Embankment for development.

No final decisions on the track’s future have been made, nor have any alternative locations, if it were to relocate, have been suggested.

A spokesperson for Barton Willmore said: “The options proposed do assume that the athletics track could be relocated to free up more land in the north of the Embankment for development while maintaining a significant public green space which is important to the city.

“No final decisions have been made, we are reviewing public feedback to understand the desire for the track’s inclusion within the masterplan.

“The professional team met with the Athletics Club about the Embankment Masterplan a few weeks ago and an ongoing dialogue will be maintained throughout the process.”

Residents have until December 5 to submit their feedback on the proposals by sending an email to [email protected]

The four options can be viewed at https://peterboroughembankment.co.uk/.