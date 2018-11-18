Peterborough Liberal Democrat and Green leaders call for second EU referendum

A second EU referendum has been called for by the leader of the Liberal Democrats on Peterborough City Council, and the only Green councillor.

Political reaction in Peterborough has been divided since Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement was revealed on Wednesday, with Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara resigning in protest and Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer calling on the deal to be approved so trade talks can begin.

However, responding to the Peterborough Telegraph on Twitter, council Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Nick Sandford, who represents the Paston and Walton ward, said: “The only positive solution is put the issue back to the people. Ask them do they want the PM’s Brexit Deal or to remain in the EU? Not a second referendum but a new referendum to get the country out of the #Brexit induced mess.”

Green councillor for Orton Waterville Julie Howell tweeted: “The Green Party is pro freedom of movement & pro a people’s vote on the detail. We worry dreadfully about the erosion of environmental protections & human rights legislation as we appreciate how hard won these protections were. A people’s vote on the ‘what next’ is what we want.”

FURTHER BREXIT COVERAGE

Peterborough’s metro mayor calls for Theresa May’s Brexit deal to be delivered

Cllr Nick Sandford EMN-150512-215635009

Business leaders in Peterborough urge Government to just “get on” with Brexit

Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara quits government job over ‘half-way house’ Brexit deal

UKIP Peterborough chairman calls EU deal ‘a complete betrayal’ as he outlines party’s policy for implementing Brexit

Fenland MP Steve Barclay appointed new Brexit Secretary

Cllr Julie Howell

Peterborough MP Shailesh Vara hits out at ‘scaremongering’ as he backs UK to thrive in Brexit no deal