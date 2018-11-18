Peterborough Liberal Democrat and Green leaders call for second EU referendum

A second EU referendum has been called for by the leader of the Liberal Democrats on Peterborough City Council, and the only Green councillor.
Political reaction in Peterborough has been divided since Theresa May’s EU withdrawal agreement was revealed on Wednesday, with Conservative MP for North West Cambridgeshire Shailesh Vara resigning in protest and Mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough James Palmer calling on the deal to be approved so trade talks can begin.
However, responding to the Peterborough Telegraph on Twitter, council Liberal Democrat group leader Cllr Nick Sandford, who represents the Paston and Walton ward, said: “The only positive solution is put the issue back to the people. Ask them do they want the PM’s Brexit Deal or to remain in the EU? Not a second referendum but a new referendum to get the country out of the #Brexit induced mess.”
Green councillor for Orton Waterville Julie Howell tweeted: “The Green Party is pro freedom of movement & pro a people’s vote on the detail. We worry dreadfully about the erosion of environmental protections & human rights legislation as we appreciate how hard won these protections were. A people’s vote on the ‘what next’ is what we want.”
