UKIP Peterborough chairman calls EU deal ‘a complete betrayal’ as he outlines party’s policy for implementing Brexit

The chairman of UKIP’s Peterborough branch has called Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal Agreement a “complete betrayal of the referendum decision”.

Graham Whitehead said only his party would achieve a “complete and unencumbered exit” from the EU, as he called for the immediate repeal of the European Communities Act - the legislation that brought the UK into the European Union.

Graham Whitehead

He was speaking the day after several ministers - including North West Cambridgeshire MP Shailesh Vara - resigned over the Prime Minister’s deal.

Mr Whitehead said: “Mrs May’s long-awaited Withdrawal Agreement is a complete betrayal of the referendum decision. It’s exactly what UKIP have said would happen for the last two years - we have been presented with a ‘Not Really Leaving the EU Withdrawal Agreement’.

“It will not satisfy Leavers or Remainers. Its intention is to make it possible to reverse the referendum decision or, if it is implemented, to pave the way for a re-entry to the EU in a few years’ time. UKIP is the only political party that stands for a complete and unencumbered exit from the European Union.

“Anyone who wishes to achieve that must join, support and vote for UKIP.

“UKIP is the only real opposition to rule from the European Union.

“As UKIP has said all along, the way to leave the EU is as follows:

1. Repeal the European Communities Act NOW, which will immediately restore the supremacy of Parliament.

2. Use the Repeal Act to temporarily leave all current EU laws in place.

3. Start a prioritisation process to repeal each unwanted EU law one by one.

4. Offer the EU tariff-free trade and freedom of movement of goods and service, but not people.

5. If the EU won’t accept the free trade offer, we should leave under WTO (World Trade Organization) terms.

6. Stop any further payments to the EU and use the £39 billion to cushion our economy from any short term issues.

7. Immediately reject the Common Fisheries and Agricultural policies and regain control of those industries for the British people.”

