Fenland MP Steve Barclay appointed new Brexit Secretary

Fenland MP Steve Barclay has been appointed the new Brexit Secretary.

The North East Cambridgeshire MP, who voted Leave in the EU Referendum, was previously a Minister of State at the Department of Health and Social Care.

He replaces Dominic Raab who resigned after stating he could not support Theresa May’s EU Withdrawal Agreement.

His appointment was welcomed by former Peterborough MP Stewart Jackson, who was chief of staff to the first Brexit Secretary David Davis.

He tweeted that the department will be “in good hands”.

